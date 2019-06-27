Castle Biosciences readies IPO

Castle Biosciences (CSTL) has filed a preliminary prospectus for $58M IPO.

The Friendswood, TX-based skin cancer-focused company provides doctors and patients with personalized clinically actionable genomic information to support more precise treatment decisions. Its non-invasive products use proprietary algorithms to assess a patient's specific risk of metastasis or recurrence of their cancer, enabling physicians to identify those who may benefit from more aggressive care and those who do not need certain medical and surgical interventions.

Its DecisionDx-Melanoma genetic test predicts the risk of metastasis/relapse in patients with a deadly type of skin cancer called invasive cutaneous melanoma. Its DecisionDx-UM predicts the risk of metastasis in patients with a rare eye cancer called uveal melanoma.

2019 Financials (Q1): Revenues: $8.7M (+135.1%); Net Loss: ($2.3M) (+48.9%); Cash Flow Ops: $1.3M (+152.0%).