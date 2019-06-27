Spotify settles copyright lawsuits that helped spur reform

Spotify (SPOT +1.2% ) has settled a pair of copyright lawsuits that raised the specter of infringement of thousands of compositions.

The complaints settled came from Bob Gaudio (founding member of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons) and publishing rights-holder Bluewater Music Services.

Those centered on a "notice of intent" practice as part of compulsory licensing of music. Spotify had complained at the time of the difficulty of locating co-authors on tens of millions of copyrighted works.

The "notice of intent" was the focus of tech companies that coalesced around a reform effort in the Music Modernization Act, which aimed to run a database granting blanket licenses.