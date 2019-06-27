Cboe to launch Ameribor futures

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +1.4% ) plans to launch futures on the Ameribor (American Interbank Offered Rate) interest rate benchmark on Cboe Futures Exchange, subject to regulatory review.

The new futures are expected to start trading on Aug. 16, 2019.

Ameribor futures will be cash-settled and are designed to reflect the market expectations of either compounded daily annualized Ameribor interest or average simple daily annualized Ameribor interest.

CFE plans to initially offer two Ameribor futures products: three-month and seven-day contracts, followed by other short-term products.

Ameribor is one of the alternatives for the LIBOR rate, which will be phased out by 2021.