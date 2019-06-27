Phreesia on deck for IPO

Phreesia (PHR) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $125M IPO.

The New York City-based SaaS provider says it has developed suite of solutions that enables healthcare provider organizations to manage the patient intake process and payments, adding that its platform also provides life sciences companies with an engagement channel for targeted direct communication with patients.

In fiscal 2019, it facilitated more than 54M patient visits for ~50K individual providers, processing more than $1.4B in patient payments.

2019 Financials (Q1): Revenue: $12.7M (+27.0%); Net Loss: ($6.7M) (-109.4%); Cash Flow Ops: $2.0M (+320.3%).