Enbridge sued by Michigan in bid to shut pipeline under Great Lakes

Michigan's Attorney General files a lawsuit seeking to shut down Enbridge's (ENB +1.3% ) Line 5 oil pipeline across the Straits of Mackinac.

If successful, the lawsuit would block ENB's plans to dig a tunnel beneath the environmentally sensitive Straits, which the company says would safely encase a replacement pipeline across the straits and remove the possibility of a catastrophic oil spill.

Line 5 ships 540K bbl/day of crude oil and propane and is a critical part of ENB's Mainline network, which delivers the majority of Canadian crude exports to the U.S.

The new lawsuit, combined with one filed against the state earlier this month by ENB, raises the possibility that the future of Line 5 could be tied up in years of litigation.