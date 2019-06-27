BlackBerry responds to piece claiming SEC rules violation

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is rapidly responding to an article this hour alleging the company's violating SEC rules by using nonstandard metrics.

A Dow Jones piece in MarketWatch says the company's earnings report puts it at risk of an enforcement action due to a headline touting non-GAAP revenue, followed by four non-GAAP measures.

Companies are bound by SEC rules to lead with their GAAP numbers, the article notes.

In a statement, BlackBerry says "The information in our financial disclosures complies with U.S. securities laws that apply to us as a Canadian foreign private issuer, including all rules regarding the use of non-GAAP measures.

"We believe the non-GAAP information, together with our GAAP information, provides shareholders with valuable information regarding our financial performance," the company continues.