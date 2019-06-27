DiamondRock Hospitality +3.9% as Wells Fargo upgrades

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) advances 3.9% after Wells Fargo analyst Jeffrey Donnelly upgrades the hotel REIT to market perform from underperform, on the hopes of stock buybacks and a brighter 2020 outlook.

Increases price target to $10.50 from $10.00.

~20% discount to NAV in the sector is putting pressure on management teams to consider buybacks, Donnelly wrote in a note.

Many of DRH's core markets, assets may shot greater RevPAR growth into 2020, he notes.

Sell-side average rating Hold (2 Buy, 7 Hold, 2 Underperform, 2 Sell) previously.

In the past six months, DiamondRock has risen 10%, lagging the S&P 500's increase of 18% over the same time period.