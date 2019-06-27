BP signs on as first customer of proposed Woodfibre LNG project

Canada's Woodfibre LNG project says it signed BP as its first customer, a crucial step towards developing the export facility in British Columbia.

Woodfibre says BP Gas Marketing Ltd. agreed to buy 750K mt/year of liquefied natural gas for 15 years starting in 2023, when the 2.1M mt/year project is planned to come onstream.

Woodfibre LNG is a subsidiary of Pacific Oil & Gas, part of the Singapore-based conglomerate RGE.

Dozens of companies are planning LNG export terminals in North America, but the Shell-led LNG Canada project is the only one in Canada to have progressed to construction stage.