ASV Holdings to merge with Yanmar Holdings

ASV Holdings (ASV +316.6% ) announces a definitive merger agreement with an affiliate of Yanmar Holdings.

ASV stockholders will receive $7.05 in cash for each outstanding share of ASV common stock, for a total value of $70.7M.

The combination of ASV and compact equipment portfolio of Osaka, Japan-based Yanmar will create a comprehensive and global provider of compact equipment with virtually no overlap in distribution networks.

A subsidiary of Terex Corporation, which owns 34% of the outstanding shares of ASV, has entered into a stockholder voting agreement in support of the Merger.

The transaction is subject to approval by ASV stockholders and is expected to close in 3Q19.