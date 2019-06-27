Twitter to label, de-emphasize leaders' rule-breaking tweets

Twitter (TWTR -0.8% ) has a new policy toward tweets from world leaders that break its rules: It will label them but leave them on the service if it decides that's in the "public interest."

That seems to put it on a course against President Trump, who has tested community standards with a variety of tweets that break Twitter rules.

Previously it had left those tweets online even though they ran afoul. Now it intends to put a disclaimer on such tweets, which seems to invite more flak from conservatives over what they see as bias.

Such tweets will also be less prominent on the service: They' won't appear in safe search or the top tweets timeline, nor on live events pages or recommended tweet push notifications, among others.

And some rules violations won't be allowed to stand no matter what: "There are cases, such as direct threats of violence or calls to commit violence against an individual, that are unlikely to be considered in the public interest."

Also of note: Yesterday, Trump said "We should be suing Google and Facebook and perhaps we will," amping up government pressure on social media.