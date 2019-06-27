Stocks gain as trade takes center stage

All three U.S. stock averages rise as investors analyze trade commentary ahead of the G-20 summit in Japan and the Trump-Xi sit-down set for this weekend.
The Nasdaq rises 0.7%, the S&P 500 advances 0.5%, and the Dow, which had dipped earlier, gains 0.2%.
All but one of the S&P 500 industry sectors are on the rise. Financials (+1.0%) and real estate (+0.7%) show the most strength, while energy (-0.1%) and consumer staples (+0.1%) are the weakest sectors.
Crude oil edges up 0.1%, after falling earlier in the day, to $59.42 per barrel.
10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.02%.
Dollar Index is roughly flat at 96.20.
