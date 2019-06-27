Stocks gain as trade takes center stage

All three U.S. stock averages rise as investors analyze trade commentary ahead of the G-20 summit in Japan and the Trump-Xi sit-down set for this weekend.

The Nasdaq rises 0.7% , the S&P 500 advances 0.5% , and the Dow, which had dipped earlier, gains 0.2% .

All but one of the S&P 500 industry sectors are on the rise. Financials ( +1.0% ) and real estate ( +0.7% ) show the most strength, while energy (-0.1% ) and consumer staples ( +0.1% ) are the weakest sectors.

Crude oil edges up 0.1% , after falling earlier in the day, to $59.42 per barrel.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.02%.

Dollar Index is roughly flat at 96.20.