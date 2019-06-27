Altaba stockholders approve liquidation

Altaba (AABA +0.4% ) stockholders approved the fund's liquidation and dissolution plan in a vote held earlier today.

The fund's board announced on April 2, 2019, that its board had approved the plan.

About 55% of the fund's outstanding shares of common stock were voted in favor of the proposal.

Altaba plans to continue its sales of Alibaba ADSs (BABA +1% ) through open market transactions and/or through private dispositions and expects to provide weekly updates on the number of ADSs sold.

Expects to make a pre-dissolution liquidating distribution late in Q3; timing is subject to board discretion and could change.

Through June 26, 2019, it has sold ~126.4M Alibaba ADSs, or ~45% of its stake as of May 17, 2019.