General Mills seen topping guidance

Credit Suisse thinks General Mills (GIS +1.4% ) may have lowballed its guidance just a bit.

"Organic sales growth guidance of 1-2% comes almost entirely from Blue Buffalo and assumes practically zero growth in the U.S. Retail. Given the rather unimpressive competitive response to Mills’ market share gains in cereal (Kellogg), soup (Campbell), and yogurt (Chobani), we think GIS has a good chance of hitting the high end of its range," notes CS.

"The guidance for Operating Profit growth of only 2-4% implies a SG&A investment of almost $175M. This would appear to give the company sufficient cushion for both reinvestment and bottom-line growth if sales improve," adds the firm.

Credit Suisse keeps a Neutral rating on GIS, which is on par with the sell-side consensus of Hold.