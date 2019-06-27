DocuSign invests in smart contract startup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) makes an undisclosed strategic investment in smart contract technology startup Clause. The $5.5M Series A was led by Galaxy Digital.
Earlier this year, DOCU announced the DocuSign Agreement Cloud suite, which aimed to automate and connect the entire agreement process.
DocuSign COO Scott Olrich: "The technology being pioneered by Clause is one of the fundamental drivers here, and we’re looking forward to partnering with them for the future."
DOCU shares are up 2.8% to $50.89 on a generally strong afternoon for tech.
