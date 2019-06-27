More Boeing 737 MAX flights cancelled by carriers

Southwest Airlines (LUV +0.3% ) will not schedule Boeing (BA -1.9% ) 737 MAX flights until at least Oct. 1, a day after United Airlines (UAL +1.3% ) extended its cancellations into September.

Southwest, the world’s largest MAX operator with 34 jets and dozens more on order, says its decision will result in ~150 daily flight cancellations out of its total peak daily schedule of 4K.

Southwest says it "made this decision before any developments of the past few days," referring to the Federal Aviation Administration's warning that it uncovered a new issue that must be resolved before the plane can fly again.

Separately, the International Air Transport Association says coordinated regulatory action and agreeing on common pilot training requirements are necessary to restore public confidence in returning the plane to service.