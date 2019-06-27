White House mulls move to index capital gains to inflation - Bloomberg

The Trump administration is considering bypassing Congress in a push to index capital gains to inflation, a tax-cut benefit that would largely accrue to the wealthiest Americans, Bloomberg reports.

Doing that via executive order would likely invite legal challenges.

A consensus is growing at the White House to push the proposal out soon to ensure benefits are felt before the 2020 election, according to the report.

The top 1% of households would realize 86% of that benefit, according to Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates, and it would cut tax revenue by $102B over 10 years.