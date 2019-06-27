Exxon's Norwegian portfolio worth more than $3B, study says

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.8% ) could be looking to fetch as much as $3.1B through the sale of its Norwegian portfolio, according to Rystad Energy, which would make the sale the largest private transaction ever recorded on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

"The profile is mature and declining but nevertheless sizeable in terms of current production," the Rystad report says. "A portfolio generating high cash flow and with limited tax balances, given the Norwegian fiscal regime with 90% nominal tax relief on investment, will be highly attractive for any E&P company without sufficient revenue."

XOM controls 530M boe on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, with its most valuable asset - the Snorre field - worth nearly $700M.