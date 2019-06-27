Democratic debate draws surprise 15.3M TV viewers

Last night's kick-off to what should be a long season of debates between Democratic presidential contenders drew 15.3M TV viewers on networks led by NBC (CMCSA -0.5% ), higher than television executives expected.

That's just the linear TV viewing, not counting broadcasts on sites including YouTube and Twitter. It's just short of a record viewership for a Democratic primary debate (15.5M tuned in for a Hillary Clinton-Bernie Sanders debate in October 2015).

And last night only featured a little less than half the Democratic field. Another 10 candidates debate tonight, including current poll leader Joe Biden.

NBC execs had said it would be a surprise to top 10M viewers on Wednesday night.