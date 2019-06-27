Eliminating fossil fuels from U.S. power sector would cost $4.7T, study says

Weaning the U.S. power sector off fossil fuels would cost a "staggering" $4.7T - equating to ~$35K per household - and pose massive economic and social challenges, according to a new report from energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.

The transition would require "a complete redesign of the power sector" to adapt to a system of mostly intermittent resources such as wind and solar energy to generate electricity.

The Wood Mackenzie study estimates 1,600 GW of wind and solar capacity - more than 11x the current U.S. wind and solar capacity - would need to be added at a cost of $1.5T.

The report is one of the first independent cost estimates related to a key issue in the 2020 presidential election, with most Democrats proposing multi-trillion-dollar plans to eliminate U.S. carbon emissions economy-wide.

