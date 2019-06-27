Vanguard joins $1T ETF AUM club

Vanguard joins BlackRock as the only exchange-traded fund issuers with U.S. ETF assets under management totaling more than $1T.
As of June 25, Vanguard had $1.01T in U.S. ETF AUM, behind BlackRock's (BLK +0.8%) $1.55T.
Vanguard has ~80 ETFs, the largest of which is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI +0.6%), which has $116 AUM.
Vanguard's funds have an average of about $12.5B under management per ETF, while BlackRock's average AUM for its 360 U.S. ETFs is $4.3B.
State Street (STT +0.7%) comes in third place among U.S. ETF issuers, with more than $640B in AUM among 141 ETFS, the largest being the $266B SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY +0.4%).
