Vanguard joins $1T ETF AUM club

Vanguard joins BlackRock as the only exchange-traded fund issuers with U.S. ETF assets under management totaling more than $1T.

As of June 25, Vanguard had $1.01T in U.S. ETF AUM, behind BlackRock's (BLK +0.8% ) $1.55T.

Vanguard has ~80 ETFs, the largest of which is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI +0.6% ), which has $116 AUM.

Vanguard's funds have an average of about $12.5B under management per ETF, while BlackRock's average AUM for its 360 U.S. ETFs is $4.3B.