Taco Bell hotel draws buzz

Reservations for Yum Brands' (NYSE:YUM) Taco Bell-themed restaurant in Palm Springs sold out in two minutes today when the chain starting taking reservations, according to CNBC.

The hotel will feature traditional Taco Bell favorites as well as new options.

"The hotel draws on Taco Bell's vibrant palette to create a unique and flavor-filled destination that is the ultimate expression of the brand, unlike anything the brand has done before," says Taco Bell's Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Experience Jennifer Arnoldt.

The investment behind the Taco Bell brand arrives with the company operating 7,105 restaurants at the end of Q1 and with same-store sales solid at +4%.