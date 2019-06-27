Exxon, Total win approval to explore untapped waters off Crete

Greece awards licenses to Exxon Mobil (XOM -1% ) and Total (TOT -0.9% ) to search for hydrocarbons off Crete, marking the country's first major foray into an oil and gas search in the region.

"We anticipate we will have a clear view of what and what kind of reserves are there" within 2-4 years, Greek Prime Minister Tsipras says.

Greece has some smaller concessions mainly off its western coast, but the Crete concessions represent 40K sq. km of virtually unexplored territory.

The country hopes to emulate the success of eastern Mediterranean countries such as Israel and Cyprus in exploring for offshore reserves over the past decade.