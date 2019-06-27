Oppenheimer bullish on Vascular Biogenics; shares up 9%

Thinly traded nano cap Vascular Biogenics (VBLT +8.7%) perks up on almost 20% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 108K shares, on the heels of new coverage at Oppenheimer who rates it Outperform with a $2 (57% upside) price target.
Before bulls get too giddy, the bullish call is based on events that will occur far in the future with expected cash flows discounted to the present:
Expectation of positive interim data from the Phase 3 OVAL study of VB-111 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in late Q4.
The potential for accelerated approval of VB-111 based on discussions with the FDA that may start in 2020.
Call option on market expansion of VB-111, combined with checkpoint inhibitors, and potentially for brain cancer as monotherapy (no timeline given).
Expectation that the company will partner VB-111 prior to FDA approval in H2 2023.
Expected royalties of $100M in 2028.
Expected peak sales of $250M (10+ years out).
Quant rating is Neutral while the Sell Side Rating is Outperform (one analyst).
