Oppenheimer bullish on Vascular Biogenics; shares up 9%

Thinly traded nano cap Vascular Biogenics (VBLT +8.7% ) perks up on almost 20% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 108K shares, on the heels of new coverage at Oppenheimer who rates it Outperform with a $2 (57% upside) price target.

Before bulls get too giddy, the bullish call is based on events that will occur far in the future with expected cash flows discounted to the present:

Expectation of positive interim data from the Phase 3 OVAL study of VB-111 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in late Q4.

The potential for accelerated approval of VB-111 based on discussions with the FDA that may start in 2020.

Call option on market expansion of VB-111, combined with checkpoint inhibitors, and potentially for brain cancer as monotherapy (no timeline given).

Expectation that the company will partner VB-111 prior to FDA approval in H2 2023.

Expected royalties of $100M in 2028.

Expected peak sales of $250M (10+ years out).

Quant rating is Neutral while the Sell Side Rating is Outperform (one analyst).