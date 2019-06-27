Transat's board accepts Air Canada buyout offer

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF +3.5% ) says Canadian tour operator Transat (OTC:TRZBF +1.6% ) accepted its takeover offer of C$520M (US$396) in cash, even though the price was below what another bidder offered.

Air Canada won Transat's board approval for the C$13/share deal despite a challenge from Montreal real estate developer Group Mach, which offered C$14/share.

The deal, which would leave Canada with just two main carriers offering domestic and international travel, is expected to come under scrutiny by government officials at the federal and provincial levels; it also requires approval by two-thirds of Transat shareholders.