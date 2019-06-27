Latest bill to settle C-band issue faces struggle - analyst

A draft bill designed to settle a stalled effort to clear and monetize former satellite spectrum for use by wireless carriers in 5G development is likely "dead on arrival," Height Capital Markets says.

The bill from California Rep. Doris Matsui looks to offer incentives to clear more than 200 MHz of spectrum, but does so in a way similar to those "vehemently" opposed by content companies and broadcasters before, Height says, and it has no GOP co-sponsors, signifying a lack of necessary support in Congress.

But Height still expects the FCC to move forward with a draft order providing for an auction format for the C-Band Alliance, working to monetize those airwaves. (h/t Bloomberg)