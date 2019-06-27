Boeing may need three months to fix MAX issue - report

Boeing (BA -2.8% ) skids to its lows of the day following headlines that the company will need an additional three months to fix the latest 737 MAX issue.

Shares already were lower after the Federal Aviation Administration said it found a new issue with 737 MAX software that could further delay the plane's return to service.

Update: A Boeing official estimates the company will complete the latest 737 MAX software update by September, meaning the plane likely would not resume flying until at least October.