Banks and airlines have tough talks about card partnerships

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM +0.4% ) Sapphire Reserve card illustrates how tricky it can be for banks to woo big spenders with generous rewards but not tick off its airline partners like United Continental (UAL +1.3% ), who have their own branded credit cards.

United executives have told JPMorgan they believe that the Sapphire Reserve card competes directly with the airline's card, pulling away customer spending, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Though their agreement still has six years left, United President Scott Kirby has publicly said the airline wants more money out of the partnership.

It has asked JPMorgan to pay it for more miles, among other things, people familiar with the talks told the WSJ.

Citigroup (C +1.5% ) and American Airlines (AAL +2.3% ) are also holding talks about possible changes to their card benefits, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ.

Delta Air Lines and American Express renewed their card partnership earlier this year.