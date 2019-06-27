Plains' Cactus II pipeline to begin line fill within a week - Reuters

Plains All American Pipeline's (PAA, PAGP) 670K bbl/day Cactus II oil pipeline system from the Permian Basin to the Corpus Christi, Tex., area will begin line fill within a week, Reuters reports, referring to the process of filling oil in a new pipeline before commercial deliveries can begin.

Once line fill is complete, commodities merchant Trafigura, one of the largest shippers on the line, will be shipping full contractual volumes, according to the report.

Other shippers on the Cactus II line include Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) and Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

With the impending start-ups of the Cactus II, EPIC and Gray Oak pipeline, ~2M bbl/day of crude capacity will deliver into Corpus Christi from the Permian, with nearly all of the incremental supply destined for international markets.