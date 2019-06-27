CalAmp +7.8% as Q1 profits top highest estimates

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is up 7.8% postmarket after topping high estimates for profits and posting a smaller-than-expected revenue decline in its fiscal Q1 report.

Telematics Systems revenue dropped as expected, but Software and Subscriptions Services rose 38% to a record.

Gross margin was flat at 40%, and while the company swung to a loss on a GAAP basis amid one-time legal expenses, adjusted net income fell to $4.2M from $10.5M.

Subscribers increased to surpass 1.2M, helped by recent acquisitions of Tracker, Car Track (LoJack Mexico) and Synovia Solutions.

Revenue by segment: Telematics Systems, $63.6M; Software & Subscription Services, $25.5M (up 38%).

Operating cash outflow was $5.6M.

For Q2, it sees "revenue momentum across our SaaS businesses combined with an increase in MRM Telematics sales due to customer LTE transitions," says CEO Michael Burdiek.

It's guiding to revenues of $89.5M-$94.5M (vs. consensus for $91.2M), EBITDA of $7.5M-$11.5M, and EPS of $0.08-$0.14 (slightly below consensus for $0.16).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

