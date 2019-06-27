Nike -2% after profit miss

Nike (NYSE:NKE) slips after reporting 4% revenue growth in FQ4 (+10% on a constant currency basis).

Revenue growth by region: North America +7.5% to $4.2B, EMEA -0.4% to $2.46B, Greater China +16% to $1.70B, Asia Pacific & Latin America -4% to $1.38B.

Gross margin came in at 45.5% of sales vs. 44.7% a year ago and 45.6% consensus. Higher average selling prices, impacts from foreign currency and growth in Nike Direct helped push up the margin rate.

Selling and administrative expenses rose 9% to $3.4B during the period.

Guidance from management will be coming up on Nike conference call scheduled for 5:00 pm Eastern.

Shares of Nike are down 1.98% AH to $82.00 after rising 1.34% today into the report.

