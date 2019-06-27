S&P snaps four-day losing streak ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Stocks closed mostly higher in quiet trading, with the S&P 500 rising after four straight declines, as investors look ahead to the G-20 summit in Japan this weekend for progress on U.S.-China trade.

"There's a lot riding on what happens with China this week," says Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist of SlateStone Wealth, "because if the president returns home with no deal, and they just walk away... then the market is not going to like that."

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher, led by financials (+0.9%) in front of the release of the Fed's stress test results, with Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Goldman all closing more than 1% higher.

Health care stocks (+0.6%) came in relatively strong after most Democratic presidential candidates shied away from calling for nationalizing the industry at last night's debate.

The energy sector (-0.8%) was today's only sector loser, giving back some of yesterday's big gains even as August WTI crude settled +0.1% to $59.43/bbl.

The Dow lagged the other major indexes, weighed by Boeing (-2.9%) after it said the FAA asked it to address a risk its 737 software patch had overlooked.

U.S. Treasury prices ended on a higher note, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields 4 bps lower to 1.74% and 2.01%, respectively.