More on TechPrecision's Q4 results

TechPrecision (OTCQB:TPCS) reported Q4 revenues of $4.7M a slight increase of 0.9% Y/Y.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 2,296 bps to 31.1%, driven by a higher margin product mix and higher overhead absorption.

Q4 Operating margin recovered by 2,607 bps to 17.7%.

SG&A expenses decreased by 18% Y/Y to $633.26k; and as percentage of revenue 13.4% down by 311 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $531.31k, compared to $1.26M a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $2.04M as of March 31, 2019.

