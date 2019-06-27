Fed doesn't object to all 18 banks' capital plans

The Federal Reserve isn't objecting to the capital plans of all 18 firms subject to its CCAR stress tests, but is requiring Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) to address "certain limited weaknesses in its capital planning processes."

"On balance, virtually all firms are now meeting the Federal Reserve's capital planning expectations, which is an improvement from last year's assessment," the Fed said in its statement.

The banks subject to the stress tests are: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) , Barclays US (NYSE:BCS) , Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) , Citigroup (NYSE:C) , Credit Suisse (CS), DB USA (NYSE:DB) , Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) , HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) North America, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) , Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) , Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), State Street (NYSE:STT), TD Group (NYSE:TD), UBS (NYSE:UBS) Americas, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).