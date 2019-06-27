BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR

The Federal Reserve board didn't object to any of the 18 largest U.S. banks' capital plans.

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) board approves $30.9B in shares buybacks and plans a 20% increase in its quarterly dividend to 18 cents per share.

Capital One (NYSE:COF) expects to keep its quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share and its board authorized the repurchase of up to $2.2B of shares starting in Q3 2019 through the end of Q2 2020.

Citi (NYSE:C) plans to boost its quarterly stock dividend to 51 cents from 45 cents and buy back up to $17.1B of stock during the four quarters starting Q3 2019; these planned capital actions total $21.5B over the four quarters.