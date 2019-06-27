Bunge's Brazil sugar unit racks up record cane crushing results

Bunge's (NYSE:BG) Brazilian sugar unit says it posted some of its best results yet for cane crushing volumes in May and June.

The Brazilian unit says its eight mills crushed 2.65M metric tons of cane in May, its largest amount of cane processing totals since it began operations in the country in 2007, and that operations remained strong in June, when it reached peaks for average daily crushing over a 30-day period.

The company says the results are due to work done to increase agricultural yields, aimed at turning the operation profitable in any market condition.