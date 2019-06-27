BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans

Another crop of capital plans by banks that received no objection from the Federal Reserve:

BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) plans to boost its quarterly cash dividend by ~11% to 31 cents per share from 28 cents starting as early as Q3 2019, subject to board approval; board approves the repurchase of up to $3.94B of its common stock.

Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) capital plan includes the repurchase of up to $6.0B of outstanding common stock for four quarters, starting in Q3 2019 through the end of Q2 2020, an increase of $4.7B vs. the 2018 capital plan; plans to boost quarterly common stock dividend to 35 cents per share from 30 cents.

PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) capital plan includes a $4.3B share repurchase program and plans to recommend a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share, up 21% from its current level.