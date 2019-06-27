Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans

More banks unveil their capital plans after the Fed didn't object to the plans of the 18 largest U.S. banks:

Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) 2019 capital plan includes up to $8.8B of capital return -- up to $7.0B in stock repurchases and $1.8B in total common stock dividends, including an increase in the common stock dividend to $1.25 per share from 85 cents in Q3 2019.

State Street's (NYSE:STT) plan proposes increasing its quarterly common stock dividend to 52 cents per share from 47 cents, starting in Q3 2019; STT's board approves the repurchase of up to $2.0B of common stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will recommend that its board approves a quarterly dividend increase of 13.5% to 42 cents per share; its board approved a $3.0B stock repurchase authorization for the 2019 CCAR period.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) expects to increase its Q3 2019 common stock dividend to 51 cents per share from 45 cents; the plan also includes stock buybacks of up to $23.1B; it may also consider redemptions or repurchases of other capital securities as part of the plan.