More on Franklin Covey's Q3 results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) reported Q3 sales growth of 11% Y/Y to $56.01M, driven by strong growth in both the Enterprise division $43.4M (+8.9% Y/Y) and Education division $11.09M (+20.1% Y/Y).

Company's subscription and related sales grew 27% Y/Y.

Q3 Gross margin expanded by 163 bps to 70.8%; and loss from operation reduced to $1.86M, compared to $2.59M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA increased to $3.1M from $588k in last year Q3; and margin improved by 432 bps to 5.5%.

SG&A expensed increased by 10.9% Y/Y to $38.71M; and as percentage of sales 69.1% slightly down by 6 bps.

Operating cash flow YTD was at $18.6M, compared to $8.6M a year ago.

At May 31, 2019, the Company had $63.7M of billed and unbilled deferred subscription revenue, a $14.1M, or 28% increase, over May 31, 2018.

FY19 Guidance, reaffirmed: Adj. EBITDA in the range of $18M to $22M.

