Discover, Fifth Third, Regions discuss capital plans

Several banks, not subject to the stress tests for the largest banks, also announced capital plans.

Discover Financial's (NYSE:DFS) capital plans for the four quarters ending June 30, 2020 contemplates share repurchases of up to $1.63B and in increase in its quarterly dividend to 44 cents per common share from 40 cents.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) capital plans over the same time period includes $2B through common share repurchases and increased common dividends; the distributions will be governed under the Federal Reserve Board’s 2019 extended stress test process for bank holding companies with less than $250B of total consolidated assets.

Regions Financial's (NYSE:RF) board authorized the repurchase of up to $1.37B of common stock and the board will consider increasing the quarterly common stock at its July 2019 meeting; if approved, the increase is expected to result in a dividend payout ratio within Region's stated target of 35%-45%.