Colombia grants oil contracts to Ecopetrol, Gran Tierra, others

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC), Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE) and a consortium comprised of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Hocol all won at least one contract in Colombia's oil auction, in a bidding process meant to revitalize the country's long-stagnant oil sector.

EC won the contract for an offshore block off the northern Caribbean coast, GTE captured two blocks in the eastern plains and in eastern Santander province, and the GeoPark-Hocol consortium won three onshore contracts in the country's eastern plains.

The Colombian government expects to receive ~$1.5B in oil investment over the coming months from this round of bidding as well as a recently launched permanent bidding process.