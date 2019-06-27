Hanover Insurance in $150M accelerated share repurchase pact

Hanover Insurance (NYSE:THG) enters into a $150M accelerated share repurchase agreement with Scotiabank after it completed a $250M ASR agreement at the end of 2018.

Under the new pact, Hanover Insurance expects to get 80%, or ~950K, of the shares to be delivered as of the initial settlement date of June 28, 2019.

The remaining shares are expected to be delivered at the conclusion of the ASR buyback period, which will be no later than Oct. 31, 2019.

At the completion of the new ASR agreement, the company will have a remaining capacity of approximately $200M under the existing $600M share repurchase authorization.