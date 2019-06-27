Proposed Con Ed rate increase gets pushback from residents

Consolidated Edison's (NYSE:ED) plan to raise electric and gas revenue by $695M in 2020 prompted concerns from New York residents and advocates at a public hearing in Manhattan.

ED says the rate increases would help fund safety measures such as natural gas detectors, optimize storm response time, replace 100 miles of gas main line each year and develop new technology programs such as a mapping system.

"ConEd's proposal is especially harmful for smaller residential customers," a local AARP official said. "Those rates would be of the highest monthly charges in the nation and would discourage conservation."

The proposal currently includes only a one-year increase, but ED communications director Michael Clendenin said he hoped to discuss the possibility of a multiyear increase plan with the Public Service Commission.