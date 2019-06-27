Western intelligence hacked Yandex to spy on accounts - Reuters

Western intelligence operatives hacked into Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) -- "Russia's Google" -- late last year in order to try and spy on user accounts, Reuters reports.

Hackers working for intelligence agencies used a particular malware called Regin known to be used by the "Five Eyes" western intel alliance, according to the report.

The breach happened between October and November and it's not known which of the Five Eyes countries was responsible for it.

It was intended for espionage purposes (the ability to impersonate a Yandex user and access private messages) and not to disrupt or steal intellectual property, according to Reuters.

Yandex says the attack was found at an early stage and neutralized without any data compromised.