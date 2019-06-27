Capacity rates hit record at U.S. refineries, DoE says

More crude is pumping through U.S. refineries, helping lift crude oil distillation capacity rates to a 38-year high earlier this year, the Department of Energy reports.

U.S. refineries reached a record high of 18.8M bbl/day of atmospheric crude oil distillation capacity on Jan. 1; the last time crude oil distillation capacity reached that level was in January 1981 at 18.6M bbl/day, according to the EIA.

Refinery runs also have increased, more than doubling since 2009 to an average of 11M bbl/day last year.

At the same time refineries crank out more products, they are also importing less oil and using more lighter sweet crude; U.S. crude oil imports fell by 1.3M bbl/day and U.S. crude oil exports rose by 2M bbl/day.

Major refinery tickers include VLO, PSX, MPC, HFC, PBF, CVI, DK