Brunswick streamlining costs after selling fitness business

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is working to streamline its cost structure following the wrap-up of selling its Fitness business to KPS Capital Partners, in line with a new focus on Marine.

Fuller details will come with its Q2 earnings call on July 25, but today's actions will lower costs on a run-rate basis by about $17M, it says, with cost benefits coming in the second half.

It will include eliminating more than 100 positions in general/administrative support and the consolidation of two Chicago-area offices.

The company expects to take restructuring charges of $6M this year, with half of that to come in Q2.