Trade tensions put energy transition at risk, BP chairman says - Reuters

Trade tensions risk disrupting the global economy's transition to greener energy and could hurt energy companies' preparations toward it, BP Chairman Helge Lund tells Reuters.

BP would prefer rapid but orderly phasing out of fossil fuels over a delayed and disorganized transition: "It will be very difficult for the oil and gas companies but that is a better and a preferred solution than an uncontrolled sudden change maybe 10, 15 years into the future," according to Lund.

"Over time it is much easier for big companies like BP if we have a stable global framework for trade and investments," Lund says.

Some investors want BP to reduce Scope 3 emissions from the fuels and products it sells to millions of customers daily, but Lund says Scope 3 targets would tie the company's hands to make future investments, whether in renewable energy or oil and gas, although the thinking around Scope 3 could "evolve over time."