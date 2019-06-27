Slowing demand growth prompts Patterson-UTI Energy downgrade

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN -3.6% ) plummets after Wells Fargo downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $13 price target, cut from $17.

Wells analyst Judson Bailey sees "several macro factors converging" to drive downside risk to lower 48 spending and activity next year, most notably slowing demand growth, and thinks forecast U.S. activity could oversupply the global oil market.

Also, RBC Capital cuts its PTEN price target to $21 from $28, as analyst Kurt Hallead says the company's U.S. frac operation "continues to be a drag," with the market looking "challenged and fragmented" as 35 companies are "gurgling" on 8M horsepower of spare capacity.

PTEN's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.