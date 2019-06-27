Pilots flagged software problems on Boeing jets besides MAX - Bloomberg

Pilots flying Boeing (NYSE:BA) planes in recent years have reported flight control problems they blamed on software problems - not on the 737 MAX jets, but on widely used earlier versions of the plane that are still in the air, according to a Bloomberg report.

Commercial pilots flying Boeing's Next Generation models have registered concerns about various computer malfunctions over the past three years, the report says.

The article describes various reported incidents of planes pitching down or suddenly increasing or decreasing speed.

Software accounts for an increasing share of in-flight incidents - the amount of software code in a typical jetliner has grown 40% over the past decade - and Boeing as well as Airbus are trying to shoehorn more complicated digital systems into older designs.