U.S. dominates global M&A in Q2

The U.S. lead M&A globally in the second quarter of 2019 as companies seized on strong equity and debt capital markets to agree on mega combinations.

Among the top deals were the $121B agreed merger of United Technologies with Raytheon, AbbVie's $63B agreement to acquire Allergan and Occidental Petroleum's $38B deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum.

U.S. M&A totaled $466B in Q2, down just 3% from a year ago, while dealmaking in Europe plunged 54% to $152B and Asia M&A dived 49% to $132B.

