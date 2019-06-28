VW truck unit Traton IPO opens at €27

Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) truck unit Traton began trading at €27 a share, at the low end of its range, following its initial public offering on the Frankfurt exchange.

The company said earlier this month that it aimed to raise €1.55B-€1.9B by selling between 10% and 11.5% of the wholly-owned subsidiary, having cut earlier aspirations to list as much as a 25% stake.

Volkswagen plans to invest the proceeds in an overhaul of its auto production, as it prepares to launch a range of electric vehicles and strengthen its alliance with Ford (NYSE:F).